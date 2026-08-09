Pune: MCOCA Accused Evades Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For 6 Months, Finally Caught 400 Km Away In Karnataka | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Chikhali police arrested a 22-year-old man who had been absconding for nearly six months in a case from Gulbarga in Karnataka, officials announced on Sunday. The accused had been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999.

The accused, identified as Ambadas Raju Rathod, a resident of Ramdas Nagar in Chikhali, had allegedly been evading arrest by continuously changing his location.

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According to the police, Rathod is the main accused in a case registered at Chikhali Police Station under Crime Register No. 131/2026. The case has been registered under Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons, fire, heated substances, poisons, explosives, or animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the MCOCA.

Senior Police Inspector Ranjeet Jadhav, in charge of the Chikhali Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “We had been searching for Rathod for the past six months. The investigation team relied on its traditional informer network to track him down. Police said they did not use technical surveillance during the operation.”

“Based on information received from an informer, the team learnt that Rathod was in the jurisdiction of Kalgi Police Station in the Gulbarga district of Karnataka. A team then travelled to Karnataka and laid a trap,” Jadhav added.

The police eventually located and arrested Rathod in the area.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Regional) Basavaraj Teli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Shweta Khedkar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dehu Road Division) Pravin More.

Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Jadhav and Police Inspector (Crime) Amol Phadtare of Chikhali Police Station supervised the operation.

Police Custody Granted, Investigation Underway…

Assistant Police Inspector Subhash Chavan and police constables Vinod Honmane, Pravin Bhomale, Arun Sable and Kanthaya Swami were part of the team that carried out the arrest.

Police said the arrest was made after sustained efforts to trace the accused. The operation also highlighted the role of the traditional informer network in tracking suspects who remain on the run.

Rathod was brought into police custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.