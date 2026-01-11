Pune: MIT Engineering College Crippled For 72 Hours After Employee Allegedly Sabotages System Over Salary Dispute

MITAOE, Alandi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident involving the MIT Academy of Engineering College at Dehu Phata in Alandi town, the college’s entire system has been non-functional since Friday. Following an internal investigation conducted by the college committee, it was revealed that the disruption was caused by one of the institution’s own employees, allegedly upset over salary-related issues.

As of the filing of this report, the police stated that the system has not yet been restored, leaving the college effectively crippled for over 72 hours. Sources said the institution is heavily dependent on the system for nearly all internal operations, including preparing and sharing faculty schedules, accepting payments, and managing other administrative work.

The accused has reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigation, following which a criminal case has been registered against him. Executive Director Mahesh Devendra Gauda (60, Wagholi) of MIT Academy of Engineering has complained to Dighi Police Station. A case has been registered against Milind Govind Asmar (57, Kothrud).

Charges include BNS Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 324 (mischief), and 351 (criminal intimidation), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

According to police reports, the college’s system has been facing errors since Friday morning. Ironically, the entire management and maintenance of the internal system had been entrusted to the accused, Asmar. When college authorities contacted him to rectify the issue, Asmar reportedly admitted to sabotaging the system himself and allegedly told them that he would resolve the problem only after his demands were met.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, in charge of Dighi Police Station, said, “A case was registered with us on Friday night. As per our investigation, the accused had demanded a salary hike three months ago, which was declined by the college. Following this, he stopped attending work for the past three months, as claimed by the college authorities.”

“A few days ago, he demanded payment of his three months’ pending salary, which was again refused. After this, he allegedly tampered with the system. He claims that he can fix it but has refused to cooperate with the college authorities. Hence, a case has been registered. We are currently searching for him; he has not been detained yet,” said Senior PI Wagh.

Meanwhile, sources within the college administration said that the accused has insisted that his salary demands be fulfilled. He is due to retire in three months. Police Inspector (Crime) Vinayak Patil of Dighi Police Station is further investigating the matter.