Pune: MIT-ADT University To Celebrate 11th Foundation Day Tomorrow | Sourced

Pune: MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT ADT) University, Vishwarajbaug, Loni Kalbhor, will celebrate its 11th Foundation Day on Tuesday, August 11, with a grand ceremony on the university campus. Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Prof Ram Shinde will attend the event as the Chief Guest, while Padma Shri Prof Dr Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will be the Guest of Honour.

The university will also launch Vidyarambh-26, a three-day orientation and welcome programme for its 11th batch of newly admitted students, beginning on Wednesday, August 12. Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma will grace the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest. Former Additional Director General of Police JD Lakshmi Narayana will address the students with a motivational session.

Both events will be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium in the presence of thousands of students and parents. The programmes will be presided over by Vishwadharmi Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder President of MAEER's MIT Group of Institutions, India.

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Among those expected to attend are Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President of MIT ADT University; Prof Dr Rajesh S, Vice Chancellor; Prof Dr Sunita Karad, Executive Director; Prof Jyoti Dhakane, Executive Director; Prof Vinayak Ghaisas, Executive Director; Dr Sayalee Gankar, Provost; Dr Ramchandra Pujeri, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr Mohit Dubey; Dr Nachiket Thakur; and Dr Mahesh Chopade, Registrar.

The three-day Vidyarambh-26 programme will introduce students to the university's academic ecosystem, research initiatives, innovation culture, student development activities and campus facilities. It will also feature cultural performances, interactive sessions and opportunities for students to showcase their talents.

The university has recorded a strong intake of new students this academic year. A series of orientation sessions, expert lectures by industry leaders, motivational talks and cultural programmes have been planned to ensure a memorable beginning to their academic journey, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rajesh S and Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopade said during a press conference held in Pune.

National Garima Awards to be presented

Eminent academicians who have made significant contributions to the field of education will be honoured with the National Garima Awards during ‘Vidyarambh-26’. The awards will be presented by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

The awardees include Dr Anand Bhalerao, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Rajasthan; Dr Shailendra Devalankar, Director, Higher Education Department, Maharashtra; and Dr Mahesh Chopade, Registrar, MIT Art, Design and Technology University.

The information was shared by Dr Nachiket Thakur, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MIT Art, Design and Technology University.