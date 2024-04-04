Pune: MIT-ADT University Hosts 6th National Conference On Innovative Global Technology Trends (PHOTOS) | Sourced

MIT Art Design & Technology University (MIT-ADT) recently played host to the sixth national conference on 'Innovative Global Technology Trends', drawing renowned personalities from academia, industry, and government sectors. The conference, held at the university's premises in Pune, provided a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration aimed at shaping the future of technology on a global scale.

Padmashree Dr Pralhad Ramrao, former Director of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Vice-Chancellor of S-Vyasa University, Bangalore, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the need for Indian technology to expand its global footprint amidst the competitive landscape. Highlighting India's achievements in space missions and missile technology, Dr Ramrao underscored the importance of leveraging technology for societal progress.

Eminent personalities including Dr Parag Kalkar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, shared valuable insights into emerging technologies such as AI and Metaverse, as well as the role of government initiatives in fostering innovation.

Prof Dr Sunita Karad, Executive Director of MIT-ADT University, highlighted the university's commitment to promoting innovation and providing employment opportunities for startups and students.

In his presidential message, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor, MIT-ADT University, emphasised the importance of responsible technology use while advocating for researchers to contribute to India's vision of a 'Developed India@2047'.

As the conference progressed, attendees engaged in interactive sessions, workshops, and presentations, exploring innovative trends and strategies to address global challenges. The event concluded on a note of gratitude, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and excellence that defines MIT-ADT's initiatives in the field of technology and innovation.