Pune: Miss Farha Charitable Foundation Opposes Decision To Keep Sarasbaug Closed During Basi Eid

Sarasbaug, Pune | File Photo

Pune: The Miss Farha Charitable Foundation has strongly opposed the decision to keep Sarasbaug closed on May 28 and 29, 2026, alleging that the move unfairly targets a particular community in the name of security.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Foundation demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) immediately reconsider the decision.

What Does The Organisation Say?

The organisation said that after Bakri Eid, many Muslim families traditionally celebrate “Basi Eid” by visiting gardens, parks and tourist spots with their families. Sarasbaug has remained one of the popular destinations for such visits for several years, the foundation said.

Dr Farha Anwar Hussain Sheikh, President of the Foundation, and social worker Anwar Hussain Sheikh questioned why Sarasbaug was being closed only during the two Eid-related days if the issue was purely related to security.

Discrimination Suspicions Raised…

They stated that other public gardens in Pune remain open during the same period, which raises suspicion about discrimination against a specific community.

The Foundation also referred to a similar controversy two years ago when objections were reportedly raised against Muslim families visiting Sarasbaug during celebrations after Ramzan Eid. The organisation had then also protested against such demands.

Letters Written To Authorities…

According to the press release, a written letter has been submitted to the mayor, deputy mayor, Pune Municipal Commissioner, Garden Department officials and other concerned authorities seeking the immediate withdrawal of the decision.

The Foundation said public gardens belong to all citizens equally, and any security concerns should be addressed by increasing police deployment and security arrangements instead of restricting public access.

Dr Farha Sheikh and Anwar Sheikh further stated that if such closures continue during Eid periods, the organisation may consider approaching the court against the decision.