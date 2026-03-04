 Pune: Minor Attacked With Sharp Weapons Near Dandekar Bridge; Three Arrested
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Parvati Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A minor boy was attacked with sharp weapons near Dandekar Bridge on Monday in Pune following an old dispute. Police have arrested three youths in connection with the case.

According to the police, the injured minor later approached Parvati Police Station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Akash Mahadev Suryawanshi (20), Atharva Nilesh Bhalshankar (19) and Aadesh Suresh Mhaske (19). All three are residents of the Dandekar Bridge area on Sinhagad Road.

Police said there had been a dispute between the victim and the accused a few days before the attack. On 2nd March, the minor was passing through the Dandekar Bridge area when the group allegedly stopped him.

The accused reportedly began abusing and assaulting him. They then attacked him with sharp weapons and injured him. After the attack, the suspects fled from the spot.

Police later launched a search operation and arrested three of the accused.

Officials said one more person involved in the attack is still absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

The investigation in the case is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Israil Shaikh. The violent incidents are currently increasing throughout the city, and residents are urging Pune Police to prevent them.

