Pune Metro Warns Of Action After Borewell Drilling Damages Tunnel In Shukrawar Peth | Representational Image - AI

Pune: Following a recent incident in which unauthorised borewell drilling damaged an underground metro tunnel in Shukrawar Peth, Pune Metro Rail Project has issued a strong warning of legal action and financial recovery against those responsible.

Officials said the drilling activity on a private property caused a breach in the tunnel roof along the underground metro route in the Kasba Peth area. A police complaint has already been filed against the property owner and developer involved in the incident.

Metro authorities have now made it clear that obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is mandatory before carrying out any construction or related work near metro routes. According to Pune Metro spokesperson Chandrashekhar Tambekar, any development activity within 20 metres of an elevated or underground metro line requires prior permission from the metro authority.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Demolition Move At Church Site Triggers Tension In Pune Cantonment

He said this includes construction, demolition, excavation, plinth work, geotechnical studies, borewell drilling, and well construction. Even utility-related work, such as laying water pipelines, drainage lines, electric cables, telecommunication lines, and gas pipelines, will require prior approval.

Tambekar added that strict action will be taken against those who fail to follow these rules. In addition to legal action, offenders will also be required to compensate for any structural damage caused to the metro infrastructure.

Citizens and developers have been asked to apply for permission through the Pune Metro planning department before starting any such work.

Officials also pointed out that Pune Metro has been designated as a planning authority for areas within 500 metres on either side of its routes. It has the authority to grant construction permissions and collect development charges for projects with a higher floor space index.

At present, Pune Metro operates on two main routes. One runs from PCMC to Swargate, with a mix of elevated and underground sections passing through the city centre. The second route runs fully elevated from Vanaz to Ramwadi. Work on Line 3, which will connect Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is expected to begin soon.

The expansion work is also underway. The elevated extension from PCMC to Nigdi has started, while future extensions from Swargate to Katraj and from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, as well as Ramwadi to Wagholi, are planned to begin shortly.

Authorities said the recent incident highlights the need for strict compliance with safety norms to avoid risks to critical infrastructure.