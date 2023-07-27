Pune Metro: Two New Stretches To Open On August 1; Check Details Here |

Pune is set to witness a major advancement in its transportation system as the expanded Pune Metro lines are scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday, August 1.

This development brings great news for daily commuters, as they can now enjoy hassle-free travel by using Pune Metro with fares equivalent to PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd.) bus tickets, making it an even more attractive and economical option. The service is likely to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Pune on August 1. Both routes will be open for commuters 2 hours after the official launch of the service.

The newly introduced routes will provide direct metro services from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and from Pimpri Chinchwad to Shivajinagar Court. The ticket prices for these routes are highly affordable, with the minimum ticket price set at a pocket-friendly Rs. 10, and the maximum ticket limit at Rs. 35. This fare structure has been thoughtfully designed to ensure that metro travel remains accessible and efficient for people from all walks of life.

Hemant Sonawane, Director of MahaMetro, expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying, "Metro ticket prices have been carefully set to align with PMPML tickets. This integration allows passengers to travel comfortably in air-conditioned metros at rates equivalent to PMPML tickets. It not only saves time but also provides a smoother and more enjoyable commuting experience."

Metro routes are expected to significantly reduce travel time

The expanded metro routes are expected to significantly reduce travel time for passengers. The metro will cover the distance between Vanaj and Ruby Hall in just 20-25 minutes, while the journey from Pimpri Chinchwad to Shivajinagar Court will be completed in 25-30 minutes. Each metro station will have a brief stoppage time of approximately one minute, depending on passenger footfall.

At present, it takes one to two hours for office-goers and college students to reach Pune City from Pimpri Chinchwad. The Pimpri Chinchwad to Shivajinagar Court route of the Pune Metro encompasses a series of important stations catering to the daily commuting needs of passengers. The journey begins at Pimpri Chinchwad and takes travelers through key locations such as Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Nashik Phata, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bopodi, Khadki, Range Hill, Range Hill Depot, and finally arrives at Shivaji Nagar, culminating at Civil Court.

While for Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic route, the journey begins at Garware College, and proceeds through a series of important stations, including Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation), Civil Court, Mangalwar Peth, Pune Railway Station, and finally arriving at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Authorities at MahaMetro anticipate a positive response from passengers, particularly for the Vanaj to Sambhaji Bridge and Mahapalika Bhavan route, which will enhance connectivity and convenience.

