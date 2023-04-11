Pune metro structurally fit: COEP audit report | Anand Chaini

Pune: After allegations were made regarding the structural defects at the five stations of Pune Metro which have been thrown open for the public, Mahametro on Tuesday released a report regarding the structural audit of these stations.

This audit has been carried out by the College of Engineering, Pune in the month of March. According to the audit report, minor deficiencies in structural connections and minor workmanship defects were rectified.

While talking to Free Press Journal associate engineer (Civil Engineering) Ishwar Sonar said, “After Pune metro approached us, we decided to carry out the structural audit of the stations. I went and inspected the metro stations.”

Minor defects were rectified

“At some places, there were minor defects like one of the joints were not in place, or the bolts were loosely fit. As I mentioned in the report there were some deficiencies in joints particularly at bracket level connections due to misalignment and due to poor quality of workmanship and welding at some locations were observed”, he informed.

"However, I must appreciate that these rectifications were carried out by the metro engineers and they are fit for use”, he said.

"As per my observation for the steel structure at all the stations viz Vanaz, Anand nagar, ideal Colony, Nalstop and Garware college station changes were suggested”, he said.

Site visits for inspection of steel structures

Pune metro management had decided to conduct a structural audit of steel structures/PEB structures erected at these five stations.

Site visits by the COEP engineers included a visual inspection of the PEB structure at the platform, concourse level, and entry and exit structures. Based on the observations made during a visual inspection, independent NDT tests on sample field welds, general arrangement drawings, structural drawings and discussions were made with the concerned structural consultants and engineers.

Retired engineers Narayan Kochak and Shirish Khasbardar had made the allegations that the quality of construction was inferior and thus had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court. The Mahametro had refuted these allegations.