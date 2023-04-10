Mumbai Metro 3 first phase to open in January 2024; over 80 percent work complete

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
The work on Mumbai Metro 3 is now proceeding at an even faster pace
Mumbai Metro’s Line-3 will open in 2 stages (Aarey Colony – BKC and BKC – Cuffe Parade).
The first section is expected to be completed and opened in January 2024, much later than its deadline of June 2021.
The work on the first phase (Aarey Colony – BKC) is 80 percent complete
The work on the first phase (BKC – Cuffe Parade) is 76 percent complete
Upon completion, the 33.5 km long line will have 27 stations.
The line's opening has been postponed due to construction delays and protests by citizens (activists, Bollywood actors etc.) against the felling and transplanting of trees from Aarey Milk Colony where the line’s maintenance depot (car shed) is planned.
Line-3 will be connected to other metro lines, bus and suburban rail services through multiple interchanges throughout its north-south route. The line’s official colour as Aqua was revealed to the public on August 16, 2019 by the then incumbent chief minister.
