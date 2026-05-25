Pune Metro Staff Return Lost Bag Containing 15 Tolas Of Gold

Pune Metro Staff Return Lost Bag With 15 Tolas Of Gold | Sourced

The staff members of Pune Metro successfully traced and returned a lost bag containing nearly 15 tolas of gold jewellery to a passenger within a short span of time, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when officials at the Pune Railway Station Metro Station received a phone call informing them that a passenger had accidentally left behind a bag near the baggage scanning machine at the RTO Metro Station. The caller also mentioned that the bag allegedly contained gold jewellery weighing around 15 tolas.

Acting swiftly, the Station Controller at Pune Railway Station Metro Station immediately began examining CCTV footage to identify the concerned passenger and trace the missing bag. Meanwhile, security personnel stationed near the scanning machine noticed the unattended bag and safely secured it.

Upon verification, officials found that the bag indeed contained gold jewellery matching the description provided by the passenger. The Pune Railway Station Station Controller then informed the RTO Metro Station Control Room about the recovery and coordinated with the passenger.

The passenger, identified as Tripti Tarapure, had travelled from Pune Railway Station Metro Station to Pimpri-Chinchwad. After being informed about the recovery, she immediately returned to the station. Following all necessary verification and legal formalities, the bag along with the gold jewellery was safely handed over to her.

Expressing gratitude, Tarapure praised the honesty, alertness and efficient coordination of the metro staff and security personnel for helping her recover her valuables safely.

Officials who played a key role in the operation included Station Controllers Aniket Raybhole and Pandurang Chavan, along with security team members Supervisor Nilesh Mane, security guard Balu Vidhate and woman security guard Santoshi Goswami.