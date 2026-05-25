NEET Paper Leak Case: Who Is 'God' In Pune Principal Manisha Hawaldar's Husband's Phone? | File Photo

A major update has surfaced in the high-profile NEET paper leak case. Investigators have now identified the person linked to the mysterious WhatsApp account saved as “God” in the mobile phone of the husband of the arrested school principal Manisha Hawaldar.

The discovery of suspicious chats with a contact saved as “God” has given a new twist to the investigation. According to sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the number allegedly belongs to a student named Tejas Shah, who is now under the scanner in connection with the case.

During interrogation, Manisha Hawaldar reportedly admitted that she deleted WhatsApp chats exchanged with co-accused Manisha Mandhare. She also confessed to burning handwritten notes related to Physics questions, allegedly to destroy evidence before investigators could access it. CBI officials suspect that several other crucial pieces of evidence may also have been deliberately destroyed.

While questioning Hawaldar, investigators recovered conversations from the mobile phone of her husband, Sanjay Hawaldar, where a contact was saved under the name “God.” The CBI later conducted a digital extraction of the phone using the advanced forensic software Cellebrite Premium. Officials believe that more critical information could emerge from the deleted chats recovered through forensic analysis. Sources have now confirmed that the suspicious number is allegedly linked to student Tejas Shah.

According to investigators, as soon as Manisha Hawaldar sensed that the probe was tightening, she allegedly made desperate attempts to eliminate evidence. She allegedly burned handwritten Physics notes prepared by herself to ensure that no written proof remained. Apart from destroying physical evidence, she also deleted WhatsApp messages and chats exchanged with co-accused and Biology professor Manisha Mandhare.

Investigators further revealed that Hawaldar allegedly used not only her own mobile phone but also her husband’s phone to send question papers to Mandhare. The CBI is now taking help from cyber experts to recover the deleted digital evidence and strengthen the case further.