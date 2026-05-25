Petrol Price In Pune Crosses ₹111/Litre After Fresh Hike; Diesel Nears ₹100 | Representational Image

Pune: Fuel prices in Pune have been increased once again, adding to the burden on daily commuters, transport operators and vehicle owners. The revised rates came into effect from 6 am on Sunday, May 25, marking another sharp hike in fuel prices within a short span of time.

According to the latest revision, petrol prices in Pune have increased by Rs 2.73 per litre, taking the rate from Rs 108.79 to Rs 111.52 per litre. Diesel prices have also gone up by Rs 2.81 per litre and are now being sold at Rs 98.15 per litre, compared to the earlier price of Rs 95.34.

Commutters Express Concern…

Premium petrol has also become more expensive by Rs 2.73 per litre. The revised rate has increased from Rs 117.80 to Rs 120.53 per litre.

The continuous rise in fuel prices is expected to affect thousands of daily commuters in Pune, especially those dependent on private vehicles for travel.

Auto-rickshaw drivers, cab operators and goods transporters have expressed concern over increasing operational costs.

This Might Trigger Overall Inflation?

Transport experts believe the hike in diesel prices may also impact the cost of transportation of essential commodities such as vegetables, milk and groceries in the coming days, leading to additional pressure on household budgets.

Citizens have raised concerns over repeated fuel price hikes, stating that increasing transportation and travel expenses are affecting their monthly finances amid rising inflation and living costs.