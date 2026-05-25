Fuel Price Hike In Mumbai: Petrol Crosses ₹111, Diesel Nears ₹98 Mark As Rates Jump Nearly ₹7.5/Litre In 2 Weeks | Image: File (Representative)

Mumbai: Fuel prices in Mumbai climbed sharply once again on Monday, with petrol crossing Rs 111 per litre and diesel nearing the Rs 98 mark after state-owned oil companies announced another steep hike amid rising global crude oil prices.

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Latest Fuel Rates In City

With the latest revision, petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 111.21 per litre, while diesel has risen to Rs 97.83 per litre, among the highest rates in the country. The increase marks the fourth fuel price hike in less than two weeks, taking the cumulative rise since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

The fresh hike of Rs 2.61 per litre in petrol and Rs 2.71 in diesel is expected to directly impact Mumbai’s daily commuters, taxi and auto drivers, transport operators, delivery services and businesses already struggling with rising operational costs.

The latest surge comes at a time when Maharashtra is already witnessing growing concerns over inflation and increasing household expenses. Experts warn that the repeated hikes could soon make essential goods, vegetables and food deliveries costlier in Mumbai due to higher transportation and logistics expenses.

The back-to-back fuel price increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail rates and are being attributed to escalating global crude oil prices, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and geopolitical tensions in West Asia following the ongoing Iran conflict.

State-run fuel retailers had earlier increased petrol and diesel prices by around Rs 3 per litre on May 15, followed by another hike on May 19 and May 23. Today’s revision has now pushed fuel prices in Mumbai to their highest levels since 2022.

The impact is likely to be felt strongly across Mumbai’s transport network, including cab aggregators, BEST contractors, goods carriers and app-based delivery platforms, many of whom may eventually pass on the burden to customers.

Maharashtra Govt Endorses Fuel-Saving & Austerity

The latest fuel shock also comes amid the Maharashtra government’s recent austerity and fuel-saving push. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently travelled by motorcycle, Vande Bharat Express and even commercial economy flights as part of a symbolic campaign promoting fuel conservation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures.

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Meanwhile, commuters across Mumbai voiced frustration over the relentless increase in fuel rates, with many fearing that daily travel and household budgets could become more expensive if prices continue to rise.

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