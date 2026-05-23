Petrol & Diesel Prices Rise Again In Mumbai: Petrol Nears ₹109/Litre, Diesel Crosses ₹95 After 3rd Hike In 10 Days Amid Global Oil Tensions |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars were hit with another fuel price shock on Saturday as petrol and diesel rates were increased yet again, marking the third hike this month amid rising global crude oil prices and ongoing tensions in West Asia. With the latest revision, petrol in Mumbai is now inching closer to the Rs 109-per-litre mark, while diesel has crossed Rs 95 per litre.

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State-run oil companies raised petrol prices by 87 paise per litre and diesel by 91 paise per litre across major cities. In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed from Rs 107.62 to Rs 108.49 per litre, while diesel rose from Rs 94.11 to Rs 95.02 per litre, according to an ANI report quoting sources.

The latest increase comes just days after fuel prices were hiked by around Rs 3 per litre on May 16, followed by another nearly 90-paise revision on May 19. Overall, petrol and diesel prices have surged by almost Rs 5 per litre within a week, putting additional pressure on commuters, transporters and households already battling inflation.

The repeated hikes are expected to majorly impact Mumbai’s daily economy, especially local transport operators, cab drivers, delivery services and small businesses dependent on fuel-intensive logistics. The rising transportation costs have also triggered fresh price increases in vegetables, milk, groceries and other essential commodities across the city.

The increase also comes amid growing concerns over global crude oil supply disruptions due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and fears surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel prices highly sensitive to international market fluctuations.

Petroleum Ministry Assures Of Adequate Stock

A day before the latest revision, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had attempted to calm panic among consumers by assuring that the country has adequate fuel stock and that supply chains remain stable despite rising demand.

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“India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel. Supplies across the country continue to remain stable. Citizens are advised to avoid panic buying and purchase fuel only as per actual requirement,” the ministry said in an official statement. Officials also stated that oil marketing companies are continuously monitoring fuel distribution to prevent shortages at retail outlets.

Apart from Mumbai, fuel prices also rose sharply in other metro cities. In Delhi, petrol reached Rs 99.51 per litre while diesel climbed to Rs 92.49. Kolkata recorded petrol prices at Rs 110.64 and diesel at Rs 97.02, while Chennai saw petrol touching Rs 105.31 per litre.

The latest fuel hike is likely to further intensify inflationary concerns in Mumbai, where rising milk, bread and transportation costs have already increased pressure on household budgets in recent weeks.

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