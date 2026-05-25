Pune: PMC To Demolish Defunct Multi-Level Parking Facility On JM Road | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally taken the call to dismantle the multi-storeyed mechanised parking on Jangli Maharaj Road, which has been shut for the last several years despite futile attempts to revive it. At a time when parking woes continue to plague JM Road, PMC's move to demolish the facility has raised serious questions among citizens and commuters.

The civic body has cited the ageing structure, outdated technology and high maintenance costs as the key reasons behind the proposed demolition. According to PMC officials, even after extensive repairs, the facility would not be capable of accommodating newer vehicles efficiently.

The multi-level parking project was constructed during 2006-07 at a cost of several crores with the objective of easing traffic congestion and addressing parking shortages on the busy JM Road stretch. However, within a few years, the parking facility reportedly witnessed declining usage due to poor maintenance and operational issues.

Over time, the facility became non-functional and was eventually shut down. Despite repeated concerns over the increasing parking crisis in the area, no permanent solution could be implemented.

Recently, PMC and MahaMetro officials held inspections and discussions to explore the possibility of reviving the parking facility. As part of the proposal, MahaMetro was expected to redevelop and operate the parking system while sharing 80 per cent of the revenue with PMC.

However, after a technical inspection, the agency responsible for maintenance reportedly informed PMC that repairs would require an expenditure of nearly ₹2 crore. Civic officials later concluded that even after spending such a large amount, the parking issue on JM Road would remain unresolved.

Following this assessment, PMC has now initiated the process to demolish the facility, triggering debate over the wastage of public funds and the lack of long-term planning in addressing Pune’s urban parking challenges.