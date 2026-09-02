Pune Metro Sees Record Ridership In August, Revenue Crosses ₹11 Crore | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Metro is steadily emerging as a preferred mode of public transport among city residents, with the network recording its highest monthly ridership of the year in August. A total of 74,24,433 passengers travelled by Metro during the month, marking an increase of nearly nine lakh passengers compared to July.

The rise in ridership comes amid increasing dependence on Metro services for daily commuting, including travel to workplaces, colleges and recreational destinations. According to MahaMetro, the average daily ridership in August stood at around 2.39 lakh passengers.

The increased footfall also boosted Metro revenue, which touched ₹11.33 crore during the month.

Aqua Line leads in ridership

The Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor, or Aqua Line (Line 2), continued to lead in terms of passenger numbers. As many as 40,48,025 passengers travelled on the corridor in August, accounting for 54.5% of the total Metro ridership.

The Aqua Line generated approximately ₹5.96 crore in revenue during the month.

Meanwhile, the Swargate-Pimpri-Chinchwad corridor, or Purple Line (Line 1), recorded 33,76,408 passengers, contributing 45% to the total ridership. The corridor generated around ₹5.38 crore in revenue.

August 27 records highest daily ridership

August 27 emerged as the busiest day for Pune Metro, with 2,65,064 passengers travelling on the network in a single day.

On the Purple Line, the highest single-day ridership of 1,28,756 passengers was recorded on August 15.

The Aqua Line recorded its highest daily ridership of 1,50,349 passengers on August 11, according to MahaMetro.

MahaMetro officials attributed the rise in ridership to sustained efforts to attract passengers, as well as the increase in daily travel following the start of the academic year. The figures indicate that Metro services are gradually becoming an integral part of Pune's public transport network.