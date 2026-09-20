Pune Metro Sees Massive Ganeshotsav Rush; Ridership Hits 3.86 Lakh On September 18

Pune Metro To Run Every 5 Minutes During Peak Hours For Ganeshotsav Rush | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Metro saw a sharp rise in ridership during Ganeshotsav, with daily passenger journeys increasing by 47.2% in four days between Sep 14 and Sep 18. The Metro recorded 3,86,816 passenger journeys on Sep 18, the highest daily figure in the Sep 1-18 data. It also earned ₹63.60 lakh in revenue that day.

The rise came as thousands of people used the Metro to travel across the city during the 12-day Ganeshotsav amid increased traffic and restrictions on several roads. Ridership increased from 2,62,671 on Sep 14 to 3,86,816 on Sep 18, a rise of 1,24,145 passenger journeys. Revenue also increased from ₹43.20 lakh to ₹63.60 lakh during the same period.

Ridership rises every day after Sep 14

The increase was recorded almost every day after Ganesh Chaturthi. The Metro carried 2,62,671 passengers on Sep 14. The figure rose to 2,87,091 on Sep 15 and crossed the three-lakh mark on Sep 16, when 3,19,915 passengers travelled.

Ridership increased further to 3,72,832 on Sep 17 before reaching 3,86,816 on Sep 18. The Sep 18 figure was also 13,984 higher than the previous day. On that day, the Purple Line recorded 2,15,258 rides, while the Aqua Line recorded 1,71,558 rides. The Purple Line accounted for about 56% of the day’s total ridership.

Between Sep 1 and Sep 18, the two Metro lines together recorded 49,03,542 passenger journeys. The Metro generated total revenue of ₹7.65 crore during this period. The Purple Line recorded 23,59,098 rides and generated ₹3.88 crore. The Aqua Line recorded 25,44,444 rides, with revenue of around ₹3.77 crore. The data shows that the Aqua Line recorded more passenger journeys during the period, while the Purple Line generated slightly higher revenue.

More than 3 lakh passengers by 8 pm on Sep 19

The rush continued on Sep 19. Pune Metro recorded 3,06,268 passengers by 8 pm that day. However, this figure is for journeys recorded up to 8 pm and cannot be directly compared with the full-day figure of Sep 18.

District Court Metro station recorded 66,461 line-changing passengers, making it a key interchange point during the festival period. Among individual stations, Mahatma Phule Mandai recorded 38,677 passengers, followed by PCMC with 36,911. Ramwadi recorded 30,350 passengers, while Swargate recorded 27,501. Pune Railway Station recorded 16,768 passengers.

Festival rush drives Metro use

The increase came as Pune saw heavy movement during Ganeshotsav. The festival also brought traffic restrictions and large crowds to central parts of the city. Maha-Metro increased services during the festival to handle the additional passenger load. The extended operations were planned to provide an alternative to road travel during the period.

The latest figures show that Metro use increased steadily through the first week of Ganeshotsav, with Sep 18 recording the highest daily ridership in the available Sep 1-18 data.

The figure of 3,86,816 should not be described as an all-time record unless Maha-Metro confirms it as its highest-ever daily ridership.