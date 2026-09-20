Pune: PMC Fire Department Inspects 36 Establishments In Shivajinagar & Navi Peth, Issues Notices Over Safety Violations

PMC Fire Department Inspects 36 Establishments In Shivajinagar & Navi Peth, Issues Notices Over Safety Violations | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department on Saturday inspected 36 establishments, including 21 PGs and hostels, 13 coaching classes, a study centre and a fitness gym, across Shivajinagar, Navi Peth and Lohgaon. It issued notices to those found violating fire safety norms or operating without mandatory permissions.

The action was carried out following directions from the Municipal Commissioner, with officials flagging inadequate exits, fire extinguishers, staircases, passages and firefighting systems at several premises.

According to the Fire Department, some establishments did not have required fire extinguishers, adequate exit routes, two access doors, staircases, passages and permanent or temporary firefighting systems. Officials also found that permissions related to building construction, drainage, water supply, trees, structural safety, property tax and fire safety were not available at some premises.

The department issued notices to establishments found violating fire safety requirements, asking why action, including sealing, should not be initiated. The establishments have been directed to comply with the prescribed safety norms.

The inspection follows an earlier drive led by Chief Fire Officer Ganesh Sonune, who inspected PGs and hostels in the Lohgaon area and took action against establishments operating without the required permissions. Such establishments were given seven days to comply with the rules.

Sonune said, “If such classes and other establishments do not comply with the fire safety rules, strict action will be taken against them and they will be kept closed. A case will also be filed against the owners of such PGs, classes, schools and hospitals.”

Among the establishments inspected were Jha Classes, IITPK Institute, Dnyandip Academy, Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy, Bakliwala Classes, Kalrashukla Classes, Unique Academy, IIB Career Institute and GT Fitness Club.