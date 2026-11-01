Pune Metro Line 3 Ticket Prices: Why Is Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Route More Expensive Than Existing Metro? Here's What We Know | PMRDA

Pune: Commuters travelling on Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar may have to pay almost twice as much as passengers using the existing Pune Metro network for longer journeys. The proposed fares for the 23-km corridor range from ₹12 to ₹62, while the maximum fare on the existing Maha Metro network is ₹35. The difference is largely linked to the project's public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Unlike the existing Pune Metro corridors, which were developed through government-funded contracts, Line 3 is being implemented through a private concessionaire under a long-term agreement with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). According to a available reports, the proposed fare structure has six distance-based slabs. PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari said the fares had been fixed in accordance with the project's concession agreement.

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Pune Metro Line 3 Ticket Prices: Complete Fare Chart

The proposed fare structure for Pune Metro Line 3 is based on the distance travelled.

The proposed fare for Pune Metro Line 3 starts at ₹12 for distances up to 2 km. Passengers travelling between 2 and 4 km will have to pay ₹25, while journeys between 4 and 8 km will cost ₹37.

The fare increases to ₹43 for distances between 8 and 12 km and ₹49 for journeys between 12 and 18 km. For distances exceeding 18 km, passengers will have to pay a maximum fare of ₹62.

How Much More Will Commuters Pay Compared To Existing Pune Metro?

The minimum fare on Line 3 is ₹12, compared with ₹10 on the existing network. For journeys between 4 and 8 km, passengers will pay ₹37 on Line 3, against ₹25 on the existing metro.

The difference becomes more significant for longer journeys. The maximum proposed fare on Line 3 is ₹62, while the existing network charges a maximum of ₹35.

This means commuters travelling beyond 18 km on Line 3 could pay ₹27 more than the highest fare currently charged on the existing network.

Why Are Pune Metro Line 3 Ticket Prices Higher?

PMRDA Commissioner Chaudhari told the media that the existing Pune Metro was developed as a government-funded project, while Line 3 is being implemented under the PPP model.

Under this arrangement, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) is responsible for developing and operating the corridor under a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model.

The private concessionaire is responsible for designing, building, financing and operating the project during the concession period. This differs from the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model followed for the existing Pune Metro corridors.

The Line 3 project has been awarded to a joint venture involving Tata Realty and Siemens. Its total project cost is around ₹8,313 crore, and the concession period is 35 years.

Higher Fares Were Discussed During Project Planning In 2018

The proposed fare structure was discussed at the government level during the project's planning stage.

Minutes of a meeting of the Centre's Empowered Committee held on March 7, 2018, recorded concerns that the proposed Line 3 fares were higher than those of the other two Pune Metro corridors being developed under the EPC model.

The meeting also discussed Schedule R of the concession agreement, which deals with the basic fare structure and annual escalation. The minutes stated that the concessionaire would have the right to issue the initial fare notification. Subsequent fare revisions would be handled by the Fare Fixation Committee.

This indicates that the difference in fare structures was considered while the project was being planned and its contractual arrangements were being finalised. The proposed fare structure may change, depending on the public response, officials said.