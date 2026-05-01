Pune Metro Line 3: Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Launch Delayed Again, Misses May Deadline | File Photo

Pune: The launch of the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro in Pune is set to be delayed once again, missing its latest May deadline and extending the wait for commuters struggling with daily traffic congestion.

The metro service, which was earlier expected to begin in March last year, has faced repeated delays due to incomplete work. Later, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that operations would begin in May this year. However, officials now say that the timeline is not feasible.

Authorities are now planning to begin operations from 15th June, but only in phases. In the first phase, trains will run across 12 stations. The remaining 11 stations are expected to become operational only by October. This means full connectivity on the route will take several more months.

The delay is likely to impact thousands of IT employees who depend on this corridor for daily travel between Hinjawadi and central Pune. With no immediate relief, road congestion in the city is expected to continue for at least another month and a half.

Officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said that construction work at several stations is still incomplete. As a result, the earlier plan to start services in May had to be dropped.

West Asia Tensions Spark Supply Shortages: One Key Reason Exposed

According to the project’s executing agency, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), the delay has been caused by external factors. These include a shortage of construction materials due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and a lack of workers, as many returned to their hometowns during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

PMRDA Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari said that a revised proposal has been sought from the company on the exact start date. Once this is received, preparations for the inauguration will begin. He added that this planning process may take another 10 to 15 days.

PMRDA Addresses Technical & On-Ground Issues…

In an effort to speed up the project, PMRDA has started addressing technical and on-ground issues. Additional Commissioner K. Manjulakshmi recently inspected the work and identified key obstacles.

During the inspection, a major water leak was found near the Pashan ramp at the Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk, which was slowing down construction. Officials have been instructed to fix the issue immediately. Orders have also been given to clear the space required for staircases at metro stations to avoid further delays.

Despite these efforts, the repeated postponements have raised concerns about project timelines and execution, especially for a corridor expected to ease one of Pune’s busiest traffic routes.