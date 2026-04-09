Pune: PMRDA Dismisses Delay Rumours, Says Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Project On ‘Superfast’ Track | X | @OfficialPMRDA

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has said that work on Pune Metro Line 3 has picked up speed, with a target to start partial operations by May 2026.

Earlier slated to open in March 2025, the deadline was postponed. For the majority of the last year and the start of this year, PMRDA maintained the March 2026 deadline. However, in March this year, CM Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the metro would open partially in May 2026.

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However, even after that, certain reports of another possible delay were surfacing across social media.

To clarify their stance, in a post on X, PMRDA said the Maan–Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar metro corridor is now progressing on a “superfast” track. The authority aims to begin metro services between the car depot and Station No. 12 by the end of May 2026.

Chief Engineer Rinaj Pathan recently visited Station No. 9 to review the project’s micro-planning and on-ground progress. During the inspection, she stressed the need to maintain construction quality and meet deadlines.

‘Project Is Being Closely Tracked’

According to PMRDA, detailed planning and continuous monitoring are being carried out to ensure the timely completion of this stretch. Officials said the project is being closely tracked at the ground level to match execution with the planned schedule.

Senior officials from PMRDA and the metro concessionaire company were present during the visit.

The Maan–Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 is a key infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in Pune’s IT corridor. The authority said it is working around the clock to make daily travel faster and more comfortable for commuters.