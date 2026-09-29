Pune Metro Line 3: 17 Stations To Be Ready In 10-12 Days, But PMRDA Says Launch Date Not In Its Hands | FPJ

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar is set to reach another major milestone, with all defects pointed out by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) expected to be rectified within the next 10 to 12 days. After the work is completed, 17 of the 23 stations on the 23-km corridor will be ready for passenger operations. However, there is still no confirmed date for the start of services.

Speaking to the reporters, PMRDA Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari said the decision to launch passenger services does not fall under the authority of PMRDA. The service will begin once instructions are received from higher authorities. “All the work where defects were pointed out by the CMRS will be completed within the next 10 to 12 days. The Metro will then be ready to operate across 17 stations along a 23-kilometre stretch,” Chaudhari said. He added that services on the remaining stations would also begin soon.

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Metro ready, but launch still pending

The 23-km Metro Line 3 is being developed to connect Hinjawadi with Shivajinagar. The corridor will pass through major areas such as Wakad and Balewadi and is expected to provide a faster public transport link between the IT hub and central Pune. The project is being developed by the Tata Group on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

The CMRS had earlier granted permission for passenger operations on the first 12 stations. However, services did not begin. Meanwhile, five more stations were completed and inspected by the CMRS. Some minor defects were pointed out during the inspection. PMRDA is now carrying out the required rectification work.

Once these works are completed, 17 stations will be ready for operations. The remaining stations are expected to be completed by December 2026.

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PMRDA says launch decision is with higher authorities

The delay in opening the line has been a concern for commuters and residents of Hinjawadi and surrounding areas. Chaudhari said PMRDA does not have the authority to decide when the Metro will officially begin carrying passengers.

“The authorisation to launch Metro operations does not fall under the purview of PMRDA. The Metro service will be started once communicated by the higher office,” he said. This means that even after the CMRS-related work is completed, the start of passenger services will depend on the required decision from higher authorities.

The Metro project has also faced delays in construction. The Tata Group was initially given a deadline of December 2025 to complete the project. The deadline was later extended to December 2026. A further three-month extension has also been allowed for completing minor remaining works after the December deadline.

PMRDA has maintained that it has been in regular communication with the project contractor regarding the delays. Notices have also been issued to the company. The exact impact of the delays on the project schedule is expected to become clearer once passenger services begin.

The fare structure for Metro Line 3 has not yet been finalised. Chaudhari said the concerned committee would decide the ticket prices once the launch date is fixed. The fares will be decided based on the prevailing inflation rate at the time of commencement. The final fares are expected to be announced one to two days before passenger services begin.

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PMRDA moves on Indrayani and Pavana pollution

Chaudhari also gave an update on PMRDA’s plans to tackle pollution in the Indrayani and Pavana rivers. The Indrayani has repeatedly witnessed frothing, raising concerns over industrial and sewage pollution along its banks. PMRDA has floated tenders for pollution abatement work on the Indrayani. Bids have been received and their technical and financial evaluation is currently underway.

Work orders will be issued after the Model Code of Conduct ends. A similar tender has been floated for the Pavana River. PMRDA received three responses and will now begin the evaluation process. Chaudhari said work orders for both rivers are expected to be issued within the coming month, after the Model Code of Conduct ends.

For the Mula-Mutha river system, PMRDA is currently conducting a survey. The agency is identifying drains that contribute to pollution and measuring their flow. A Detailed Project Report will be prepared after the survey. The tender process will then be started.

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PMRDA surveys encroachments on former PCNTDA land

PMRDA has also completed a survey of plots under the former Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA). The survey includes photographs and precise locations of encroachments. PMRDA has also identified the nature of the encroachments on individual plots.

An anti-encroachment drive has already started in four sectors. Chaudhari said unauthorised parking has also been found on some plots. These land parcels will be cleared. PMRDA is also considering using land that is not required for immediate development as designated parking spaces. The authority plans to invite tenders for such parking facilities.

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Chakan projects expected to move ahead

Chaudhari also spoke about the ongoing infrastructure work in Chakan, where traffic congestion and civic infrastructure have been major concerns for industrial units. He said several agencies are responsible for different works in the Chakan area. PMRDA is handling projects that fall under its jurisdiction.

Work on seven T-Clock roads is currently underway. All seven roads are expected to be completed between November and December. PMRDA is also preparing a tender for a solid waste management project in the area. The authority has consulted local bodies and received resolutions from around 17 gram panchayats, one municipal council and one nagar panchayat.

The tender will be floated after the Model Code of Conduct ends. To address traffic congestion, PMRDA has also identified bypass routes around Chakan. Land acquisition proposals have been submitted to the Pune District Collector's office. Road construction on these routes can begin after the required land acquisition is completed.