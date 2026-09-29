Pune: Sunshine And Intermittent Showers Continue As IMD Forecasts Light Rain Over Next Few Days |

Pune: Pune saw a mix of sunshine, cloudy skies and intermittent showers on Tuesday, with weather conditions changing through the day across different parts of the city. While sunny spells brought brief relief, light rain continued to remain a possibility as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more unsettled weather over the next few days.

According to the IMD, Pune-Pashan is expected to remain generally cloudy with light rain on Tuesday. The city is likely to record a minimum temperature of around 20°C and a maximum of 31°C.

The forecast indicates that similar conditions may continue over the next few days, with light rain expected on September 30 and October 1. The IMD has also forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra on September 29, along with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in parts of the region.

Pune recorded a notable spell of rain on Monday, with Shivajinagar receiving 17.1 mm of rainfall. Similar weather activity is expected to continue over the city, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rain.

The alternating spells of sunshine and rain have kept weather conditions variable across Pune, with residents experiencing bright spells followed by cloud cover and showers.