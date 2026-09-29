Pune: Woman Police Constable Loses Tooth After Coconut Hits Her Face During Ganpati Immersion | AI Representational

Pune: A 38-year-old woman police constable sustained serious injuries after a coconut allegedly thrown during a stone-pelting incident struck her in the face at a Ganpati immersion site in Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar, on September 25.

Police said the incident took place around 9.15 pm, when the constable was deployed at the immersion ghat to manage the crowd during the Ganpati idol immersion.

A dispute reportedly broke out over the removal of an idol from the immersion tank. During the altercation, three men allegedly began pelting stones at people gathered at the site. Amid the commotion, a coconut allegedly thrown by the accused struck the woman constable in the face.

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The impact caused one of her front teeth to fall out, while two lower front teeth became loose. She sustained serious injuries and was subsequently provided medical treatment.

The constable later lodged a complaint at Kalepadal Police Station. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against Jitensingh Jitendrasingh Tak, 21, Chintusing Jitendrasingh Tak and Rajveer Darasingh Bhod, all residents of Navin MHADA Colony in Wanawadi.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the dispute and the subsequent stone-pelting. Investigators are also examining the role of each of the three accused in the incident.

Police Sub-Inspector Raut is conducting further investigation into the case.