Nashik: Woman Dies By Suicide After Classmate Allegedly Blackmails Her With Obscene Videos | Representative Image

Nashik: A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after her childhood classmate gained access to her mobile phone, recorded obscene videos without her knowledge and allegedly blackmailed her repeatedly. A case has been registered at Ambad Police Station against Kailas alias Bunty Mistry, a Nashik resident, for allegedly abetting her suicide.

According to police, the woman was involved in the share market business and had reconnected with Mistry, who was her classmate during her school days. Mistry allegedly gained her trust by expressing an interest in joining her business. He later obtained her identity documents and allegedly convinced her to install the AnyDesk remote-access application on her mobile phone, claiming it was required to provide technical assistance.

Police said Mistry allegedly used the application to gain access to the woman’s mobile phone without her knowledge. He subsequently contacted her through WhatsApp and Telegram and allegedly pressured her into making video calls. During these calls, he allegedly recorded obscene videos and later used the recordings to blackmail her.

The woman allegedly faced continued mental harassment and feared social humiliation. She died by suicide at her residence on September 3.

Initially, an accidental death report was registered at MIDC Police Station. During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a suicide note allegedly written by the woman. According to police, the note stated that she was taking the step due to the mental harassment allegedly caused by Mistry.

Based on the investigation and a complaint filed by the woman’s relatives, Ambad police registered a case against Mistry for allegedly abetting her suicide. Further investigation is underway.