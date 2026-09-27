Pune Metro Earns ₹1.15 Crore During 41-Hour Ganpati Visarjan Service | Sourced

Pune: Pune Metro emerged as a key mode of transport during the Ganesh Visarjan period, carrying 8,26,855 passengers and generating ₹1,15,50,556 in revenue over September 25 and 26, according to Metro ridership data.

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On September 25 — Anant Chaturdashi, when thousands of devotees gathered across central Pune for the immersion processions — the Metro recorded its highest footfall of the two-day period. Between 6am on September 25 and 6am on September 26, 5,80,280 passengers travelled by Metro, generating ₹85,61,894 in revenue.

Of these, 2,59,939 passengers travelled on Line 1 (Purple Line), generating ₹41,05,309, while 3,20,341 passengers used Line 2 (Aqua Line), generating ₹44,56,586.

On September 26, the Metro recorded another 2,46,575 passenger journeys, with revenue of ₹29,88,662. Line 1 carried 1,13,899 passengers and Line 2 carried 1,32,676 passengers.

The Metro operated services continuously for 41 hours, from 6am on September 25 to 11pm on September 26, to cater to the Visarjan rush. Services were increased to every five minutes during peak periods.

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Maha-Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said the increased frequency and round-the-clock services were planned considering the festival rush. “Considering the increase in passenger numbers during the festival, we increased train frequency to every five minutes, besides providing round-the-clock service,” Hardikar said. He added that medical facilities were provided at Swargate, Mahatma Phule Mandai and Deccan Gymkhana stations.

The Purple Line (PCMC-Swargate) provided access to the Peth areas through Kasba Peth, while commuters on the Aqua Line (Vanaz-Ramwadi) could use Deccan Gymkhana and PMC stations to reach central Pune and the immersion procession areas. The Metro had specifically advised devotees to use these stations to manage crowds.