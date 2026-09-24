Pune Metro Alters Entry & Exit Arrangements At Six Stations For Anant Chaturdashi | FPJ Photo

Pune: In view of the expected massive rush during the Anant Chaturdashi, Pune Metro has announced temporary changes to the entry and exit arrangements at several metro stations on Friday, September 25. The changes have been introduced to ensure safer and smoother movement of devotees and commuters during the festivities.

The Pune Metro administration has made station-wise and gate-wise arrangements, with specific gates designated for entry and exit at six stations. According to the Pune Metro, at PCMC Metro station, passengers will be allowed to enter through Gates 1 and 4 on the Finolex Chowk side, while Gates 2 and 3 on the PCMC Bhavan side will be used for exit.

Station-wise arrangements

At Deccan Gymkhana Metro station, entry will be permitted through Gate 1 on the Vanaz side, while Gates 2 and 3 on the Ramwadi side will be designated for exit.

At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro station, Gates 1, 3 and 4 on the Vanaz side will be used for entry, while Gate 2 on the Ramwadi side will be used for exit.

At SNDT Metro station, commuters will enter through Gates 1 and 4 on the Vanaz side and exit through Gate 2 on the Ramwadi side.

At Garware College Metro station, entry will be through Gates 1 and 4 on the Vanaz side, while Gate 3 on the Ramwadi side will be used for exit.

At PMC Metro station, entry will be permitted through Gate 3 on the Ramwadi side, while Gate 1 on the Vanaz side will be used for exit.

Special services for festival rush

The special arrangements will remain in force only on September 25. The regular entry and exit arrangements at these stations will resume on Saturday, September 26. The Metro administration has appealed to passengers to take note of the changes and cooperate with staff to ensure smooth passenger movement.

Pune Metro will also operate its services continuously for 41 hours on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi to cater to the increased demand during Ganesh idol immersion.

Meanwhile, special arrangements will also continue at Mahatma Phule Mandai Metro station. In view of the heavy crowd expected at the station, barricades have been installed since the beginning of the Ganesh festival. The entry and exit arrangements at the station will continue as per the special arrangement until the barricades are removed.