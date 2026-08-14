Pune Mayor Orders 8-Day Deadline To Fix Potholes, Seeks Two-Year Road Works Report | File Photo - Representative

Pune: Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has directed the municipal administration to submit a detailed report within eight days on road works carried out across the city over the past two years, including repair costs, re-asphalting work and the defect liability period (DLP).

The mayor has also instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to fill all potholes across the city within eight days. The directions came amid growing complaints about poor road conditions and the quality of repairs, despite the civic body spending crores of rupees on pothole filling and restoration of roads damaged during excavation.

Nagpure held a meeting with officials from the road department to review the situation. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Additional Commissioner Omprakash Divate, Road Department Head Rajesh Bankar and other senior officials attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Nagpure said the administration must check whether the same road work was carried out more than once and whether public money was being spent repeatedly on the same repairs. If irregularities are found, action should be taken against the responsible contractors and civic officials, she said.

The mayor has sought details of all major road works undertaken by the civic body during the last two years. The report will include the amount spent, roads constructed or repaired, excavation carried out on these roads, re-asphalting work and the status of the DLP.

Nagpure said the road department currently does not have complete information on the number of roads constructed in the city, the expenditure involved, and the repairs carried out during the liability period. The report is expected to bring all these details together.

She also questioned why roads are not being properly restored after excavation work. Contractors and agencies carrying out excavation will also be examined as part of the review.

Civic body plans changes to DLP rules

The mayor has called for changes to the existing Standard Operating Procedure for the defect liability period. Under the DLP, contractors are responsible for repairing defects that appear after completion of a road project for a specified period.

Nagpure said some contractors refuse to undertake repairs when problems develop during this period. She said clear conditions should be laid down so that contractors are legally and contractually bound to carry out necessary repairs.

Pothole complaints fall, but concerns remain

The civic administration has claimed that the number of potholes has reduced compared with last year. PMC received 5,931 pothole complaints in 2025, while 3,230 complaints have been recorded so far in 2026.

Nagpure had earlier said that the city had fewer potholes this year. However, questions were raised over the delay in holding a road department review and issuing directions for repairs.

The mayor said the administration must now focus on completing the repairs within the deadline and ensuring that road restoration work is durable rather than repeatedly spending public funds on the same stretches.