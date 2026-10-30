Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure Orders 24x7 Water Control Rooms In 15 Wards

PMC Mayor Manjusha Nagpure | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to establish 24x7 water scarcity and disaster control rooms across all 15 ward offices to strengthen water supply monitoring and address complaints from residents.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday, Nagpure directed the administration to make the necessary arrangements and submit an action-taken report within three days.

The proposed control rooms will be staffed in shifts by officials from the Water Supply, Health and Disaster Management departments. The mayor has also called for dedicated helplines and WhatsApp complaint desks at each ward office to ensure that residents can easily report water-related problems.

Nagpure said, “Complaints received through these channels should be resolved within 24 hours.”

She has also directed the administration to form rapid-response teams to identify and repair leakages in water supply pipelines. These teams will help minimise water wastage and ensure that available drinking water reaches residents without disruption.

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The mayor has further stressed the need to monitor water tanker distribution, particularly in areas facing shortages and irregular supply. She has called for ward-level monitoring of tanker operations, the provision of free municipal tankers in shortage-hit areas and regulation of private tanker charges to prevent residents from being overcharged.