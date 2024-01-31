Pune: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Warns Of Hunger Strike From February 10 | PTI

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has issued a warning, declaring his intention to commence a fresh hunger strike from February 10 if the Maharashtra government fails to implement its notification regarding the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas.

Speaking at Patrakarar Bhavan in Pune, Jarange underscored the community will celebrate Diwali only after legally issued certificates, particularly for their kin (Sage Soyare), are obtained. He asserted the validity of the Kunbi records, stating that they cannot be contested, and Marathas expect the same status as provided to OBCs.

Jarange clarified his initial reluctance to seek leadership, expressing a desire for an honest movement.

'I didn't seek leadership initially..'

He stated, "I didn't seek leadership initially; I didn't want leadership. However, there was a feeling that the movement should be honest. I have conducted numerous meetings and never been involved in collecting money. I have no political background; I come from a farmer's family."

Addressing doubts about his qualifications, Jarange affirmed completing the 12th grade and highlighted his experience in addressing people's issues.

"The government has tried to obtain my information. Someone from Yevala asserted that I only studied up to the 5th grade. Contrary to that, I have completed the 12th grade. While I may not have read many books, I have addressed people's problems for many years. Some harbor doubts about me due to my appearance," he elaborated.

Regarding the lathicharge on September 1, 2023, in Antarwali Sarati, his native village, Jarange rejected the notion that it was a turning point, stating that they did not seek reservation at the expense of injuries to their mothers and sisters. He detailed the physical assault, firing of bullets, and injuries sustained by protesters.

Jarange questioned the police response, considering the superintendent of police's positive visit a couple of days earlier, during which Jarange urged over two lakh agitators to return home. He disapproved of attacks on the houses of elected representatives, asserting that those involved were not genuine agitators.

Reacts to "backdoor entry" remark

Responding to Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's remark about a "backdoor entry" into the OBC quota, Jarange argued that records depicting Marathas as Kunbi caste members have existed for 70 years. He asserted the rightful nature of Marathas receiving reservation benefits under the OBC category through these records, dismissing the notion of a backdoor entry.

Jarange highlighted the importance of implementing the 'sage soyare' clause for blood relatives of Marathas to benefit from the OBC category. He stressed that the 57 lakh records establishing Marathas as Kunbi caste members should all receive certificates.