Pune: Maratha Quota Advocate Manoj Jarange-Patil To Address Public Meeting In Kharadi |

Prominent Maratha quota advocate, Manoj Jarange-Patil, renowned for championing Maratha reservation rights across Maharashtra, is set to lead a public meeting today in Pune's Kharadi. Despite the government's assurances leading him to call off his hunger strike, Jarange-Patil continues to tour the state, aiming to foster unity among the Marathas and boost public awareness.

The upcoming gathering in Kharadi, scheduled at Mahalaxmi Lawns, mirrors the ongoing support seen through hunger strikes and marches in various villages. Social media has been instrumental in amplifying the advocacy, complementing on-the-ground efforts. Jarange-Patil, who had previously visited parts of western Maharashtra, set a December 24 deadline for resolving the Maratha reservation issue.

Preparations for the Kharadi event include stage setup, crowd management, parking, lighting, and other logistics. The leader, Manoj Jarange Patil, had earlier conducted meetings in Khed, Baramati, Daund and Indapur during the second phase of the agitation.

Jarange Patil's statewide tour

Earlier, addressing reporters, Jarange Patil outlined his statewide tour starting from Vashi in Dharashiv on November 15, and concluding in Shevgaon, Ahmednagar district, on November 23. His itinerary spans Solapur, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Raigad, Raigad Fort, Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Nashik, emphasizing the broad scope of his outreach.

Sachin Satpute, a Maratha Samaj Movement Committee member, shared details of the Pune meeting's planning during a press conference. The event, expected to draw around one lakh Maratha community members, focuses on the demand for Kunbi certificates and corresponding reservations. Comprehensive arrangements have been assured, encompassing open spaces for stages, accommodation, parking, water supply, mobile sanitation, and on-site health services to cater to the sizable gathering.

Jarange-Patil is currently on a tour of certain districts of the state addressing huge public meetings to drum up support for the Maratha quotas and said they will keep quiet till December 24.

Thereafter, if the government fails to announce the reservation, he has threatened to further intensify his ongoing agitation which started from August 29 in Jalna, including two-time hunger strikes and protests across the state. Taking a swipe at the government, Jarange-Patil claimed in a public rally that it was due to his agitation that the state administration had started working on the quota issue after keeping on the backburner for over 70 years.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)