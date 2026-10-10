Pune: Man Stabs 60-Year-Old Step-Grandmother To Death Over Property Dispute In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A property dispute over a three-storey building allegedly led a man to stab his 60-year-old step-grandmother to death in New Sangvi on Friday. The suspect, identified as Omkar Kisan Shingore, then walked into Sangvi Police Station and reportedly told police that he had killed her.

The victim, Mangal Baburao Shingore, lived at Kranti Chowk in New Sangvi. The incident took place around 9 am on Oct 9, according to police reports.

Police said the dispute involved a building constructed by Omkar's grandfather. Omkar and his father allegedly wanted to move into the building, but Mangal was unwilling to let them stay there.

The three-storey building reportedly had six tenants and generated around ₹50,000 in monthly rental income for Mangal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Atole said.

Police arrested Omkar in connection with the murder. The investigation is underway.

How The Murder Took Place

According to the police reports, Omkar went to Mangal's residence on the third floor of the building around 9 am on Friday.

Mangal was in the bathroom when he allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, stabbing her in the neck.

Around half an hour later, Omkar reportedly reached Sangvi Police Station and informed police that he had killed his step-grandmother.

Police personnel then rushed to the residence and found Mangal unconscious and seriously injured in the bathroom. They took her to Aundh District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Mangal's daughter Sangita Chatpalliwar, lodged a complaint in the case.

Property Dispute At The Centre Of The Case

Police said Omkar told them that he and his father were living in a slum, while Mangal occupied the building constructed by his grandfather.

Police reports have also described the dispute as a demand for a share in the property.

However, the exact nature of the dispute remains unclear. It has not been established whether it involved ownership, inheritance, possession of the building or its rental income.

Police said they are investigating the building's ownership records and the family's inheritance arrangements.

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Suspect Has A Criminal Record

Media reports have stated that Omkar had previously been involved in criminal cases, including cases related to murder and attempted murder.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and the alleged property dispute.