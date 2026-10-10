‘File A Case Against Me, Not Students’: Rohit Pawar Slams Pune Police Over FIRs Against MPSC Protesters | Video Screengrab

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday criticised Pune Police for registering two first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students' protest, alleging that the action against students was unjustified and driven by pressure from the government.

Pawar said the protesters had decided not to call off their agitation until MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar resigned. “The students have decided that they will not end the protest until the chairman resigns. No matter how many examinations we appear for, there is no benefit to us until he resigns,” he said, urging the students to continue their agitation at SM Joshi Bridge.

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Questioning the police action, Pawar said the FIR registered against students related to an incident on Oct 1. He claimed that students had gathered after his speech and asked why they were being booked for participating in the protest. “I was the one who spoke the most. Register a case against me and take action against me,” he said, alleging that even students who were not present at the protest site had been named.

He also criticised the police for issuing notices to students at hostels late at night and alleged that authorities were attempting to portray protesting students as terrorists. Pawar claimed the police were under pressure to suppress the agitation and warned that further action against students could make the protest difficult to control.

Read Also Second FIR In Pune MPSC Protest Row; 5 Booked For Flying Drone Without Permission

“The protest is peaceful. Do not put pressure on the students. More than 50,000 students could join the agitation,” he said.

Pune Police have registered two FIRs so far. The first was registered against 15 people in connection with the protest and the second against five people for allegedly flying a drone without permission.