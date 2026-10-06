Pune Man Stabbed To Death Over Money Dispute; Suspect Arrested

Kalewadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a family acquaintance following a dispute over money in Thergaon on Monday morning. The suspect had earlier lived next to the victim's family and had also worked with him at a construction site, police said. The incident took place around 7.45 am on Oct 5 behind the water tank in Madhuban Colony, Thergaon.

The deceased was identified as Kashinath Sambhaji Wavale. Police have arrested Yallaling alias Yallappa Shivasharanappa Alandkar, a resident of Pravin Barne's Chawl behind Saibaba Temple in Thergaon.

Suspect was considered close to victim's family

According to police, Alandkar allegedly went to Wavale's house during a dispute over money and stabbed him four to five times with a knife. A case was registered at Kalewadi Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder.

Police said Alandkar was not a stranger to Wavale or his family. Kalewadi Police Inspector (Crime) Surendra Dhumale told The Free Press Journal that Alandkar, the complainant and Wavale knew each other well.

“Before the victim's family moved, they were neighbours. Both the accused and the victim were also working together at a construction site. Their relations were so good that the accused was considered almost like a family member,” Dhumale said.

The relationship, however, reportedly turned sour after a financial dispute. According to police, Wavale had lent money to Alandkar a few days before the incident. When Wavale asked him to return the money, an argument broke out. Police suspect the dispute escalated and resulted in the fatal stabbing.

Victim stabbed multiple times

According to the complaint, Alandkar came to Wavale's house while the complainant was at home. During the argument, he allegedly attacked Wavale with a knife. Wavale was stabbed four to five times and died in the attack. The exact sequence of the assault and the events leading up to it are being investigated.

The case was registered at Kalewadi Police Station at 2.11 pm on Monday, several hours after the alleged killing.

Suspect produced in court, sent to police custody

Police arrested Alandkar in connection with the murder. Dhumale said Alandkar was produced before a court on Tuesday and police obtained his custody for further questioning.

Dhumale said Alandkar does not have any known criminal record in the area so far. However, police are checking his background and previous records. Alandkar is originally from Gulbarga, Karnataka, and investigators are also checking his history there.

“Investigation from all angles is underway,” Dhumale said. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the money transaction and the events immediately before the stabbing.