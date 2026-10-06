Pune: 27-Year-Old Man Suffers Severe Foot Injuries After Water Tanker Runs Over Him In Undri |

Pune: A 27-year-old man suffered severe crush and degloving injuries to his right foot and ankle after allegedly being hit by a water tanker at Wadar Vasti Chowk in Undri on Oct 05. The victim, Harun Yusuf Sheikh, is undergoing treatment at Sana Hospital, while his family has sought strict action against both the tanker driver and its owner.

According to a complaint submitted by Harun's brother, Musa Yusuf Sheikh, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Oct 05. The complaint states that the driver of water tanker MH 04 LX 6900, identified as Nagesh Nandu Gadge, was allegedly driving recklessly and negligently when the vehicle hit Harun.

The impact reportedly caused Harun's right foot to come under the tanker's rear wheel, resulting in a severe crush injury. The complaint describes the injury as serious, involving significant damage to the foot and ankle.

Harun was taken to Sana Hospital, where, according to a medical certificate dated Oct 06, doctors diagnosed him with a degloving injury to the right foot and ankle, along with injuries to the extensor tendon and dorsalis pedis. He underwent emergency surgery involving debridement, vascular and tendon repair and vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) application. The hospital has estimated the initial treatment cost, including medicines, at ₹5 lakh and said repeated plastic surgeries would be required.

Citing its weak financial condition, the family has urged police to add the tanker owner as a co-accused, alleging that the owner failed to properly verify the vehicle's permit, fitness, insurance and driver before allowing the tanker to operate. The complaint also seeks the addition of Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to grievous hurt, and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, relating to dangerous driving.

The family has also requested that the tanker not be released by the police or court until the issue of compensation and medical expenses is addressed.

The incident comes amid repeated concerns over heavy vehicles in Undri and surrounding areas. On Sept 15, a 34-year-old scooter rider, Vinod Soni, was killed after a truck hit his scooter at Undri Chowk. Police detained the truck driver, while officials said the road had already witnessed multiple fatal accidents.

With another tanker leaving a young man with life-altering injuries, the question remains: when will these recurring truck and tanker incidents in Undri stop?