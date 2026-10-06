From Accident To Murder: How Pune Police Uncovered Killing Of Lawyer By His 83-Year-Old Grandfather In Lonavala

Lonavala Rifle Death Turns Into Murder Case: 83-Year-Old Grandfather Allegedly Shot Lawyer Grandson Over Property Dispute | FPJ

Pune: What was initially reported as an accidental rifle firing at a Lonavala hotel has turned into a murder case, with police alleging that an 83-year-old grandfather shot his 33-year-old lawyer grandson during a property dispute. The deceased has been identified as Advocate Abhay Manik Marathe, who was shot at Hotel Motiram in Bhushi near Lonavala, on Monday.

Police initially received information that Abhay had accidentally fired a licensed rifle while cleaning it. He was reportedly shot in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. However, Pune Rural Police later found the accident theory suspicious. A probe into the injuries, the crime scene and statements of hotel staff allegedly revealed that Abhay was shot during an argument with his grandfather, Motiram Rawji Marathe, police said. Police have also alleged that family members tried to destroy evidence and create a false version of the incident.

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Accident theory raises police suspicion

The incident was reported to Lonavala City Police around noon on Oct 5. Abhay was reportedly inside the premises of Hotel Motiram when the licensed 12-bore rifle went off. The initial information given to police was that Abhay had been cleaning the rifle belonging to his grandfather when it accidentally fired.

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill said that the bullet hit him in the chest. The family told police that it was an accidental shooting. Abhay was taken to a hospital in Lonavala and was declared dead. Police initially began looking into how a live round came to be loaded in the rifle. The case took a different turn after the body was examined.

Injury pattern led police to suspect murder

The body was sent to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Pune Rural Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar, Local Crime Branch in-charge Kshirsagar and SP Sandeep Singh Gill examined the body. According to Gill, the nature of the injury raised doubts about the accidental firing theory. Police questioned whether a person cleaning the rifle could suffer the kind of direct chest injury found on Abhay.

The Local Crime Branch team led by Police Sub-Inspector Abhijit Sawant was then sent to the hotel to examine the actual crime scene. Police said the physical evidence at the spot did not match the version of an accidental discharge. Blood splatters, wall markings and other evidence were examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. The investigation then shifted from an accidental death to a suspected murder.

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Grandfather allegedly shot Abhay during argument

Police now allege that Abhay and his grandfather had been involved in a long-running dispute over property and financial matters. According to the police investigation, Abhay wanted to sell, develop or otherwise deal with property in Lonavala. Motiram allegedly opposed his plans. The property was reportedly in Motiram's name.

Police said the two were at the restaurant counter of Hotel Motiram around 11 am on Oct 5 when an argument broke out. During the argument, Motiram allegedly took his licensed 12-bore rifle and fired at Abhay. The bullet struck Abhay in the chest, killing him. Police said the two had a history of disagreements over land and financial dealings. Their strained relationship was also reportedly known to other family members.

Family allegedly tried to hide murder

Police have also alleged an attempt to cover up the shooting. According to the investigation, family members allegedly moved Abhay's body from the original spot. The rifle was allegedly moved to another location. A Rampuri knife was also allegedly placed at a different location to create a misleading scene.

Police further alleged that CCTV cameras were removed and the digital video recorder (DVR) containing the footage was taken away. Hotel staff were allegedly told not to disclose what had happened. Police said the staff were threatened and sent away. The grandfather was also allegedly moved to another location after the incident. Police said these actions were intended to destroy evidence and make the shooting appear accidental.

Five family members booked

Police have registered a case against five family members in connection with the alleged murder and destruction of evidence. They have been identified as Motiram Rawji Marathe, Hiraman Motiram Marathe, Manoj Hiraman Marathe, Kavita Hiraman Marathe and Rajashri Dashrath Pawar. Police said the five were booked after the investigation found that the body, rifle and other objects had allegedly been shifted and CCTV evidence removed.

The case was registered at Lonavala City Police Station under Sections 103(1), 238, 241 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 27(1) of the Arms Act. Motiram has been taken into custody, according to police. Further investigation is underway.

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Licensed rifle was decades old

The weapon allegedly used in the shooting was a licensed 12-bore rifle. Police said Motiram had two licensed rifles in his name. According to Gill, the rifle involved in the case had been acquired sometime during the 1970s or 1980s. Motiram reportedly had an interest in hunting at the time. The firearm is now part of the police investigation.

Police said the Marathes are a joint family with longstanding disagreements over land and financial matters. The family has three sons and a daughter, with children in the next generation. Investigators said the dispute between Motiram and Abhay had been known within the family.

Police are also examining the role of the family members who allegedly arrived after the shooting and are suspected of helping conceal evidence. Gill said the family may initially have been given a different account of the shooting. However, investigators believe that the family later became aware of what had happened and acted together to conceal it.

Abhay was the son of Manik Marathe, a former Lonavala Municipal Council corporator. Abhay was a practising lawyer and was associated with the hotel premises in Bhushi. The police investigation is now focused on establishing the exact sequence of the shooting, the alleged property dispute and the role played by each suspect in the alleged cover-up. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the suspects are yet to be established in court.