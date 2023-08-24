Pune: Man Killed In Collision With Truck In Hinjawadi | Representational Image

A 27-year-old young man, Ramdas Digambar Wadje, tragically lost his life in a collision with a truck while riding his bicycle on his way to work on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at Laxmi Chowk, Hinjawadi.

Ramdas Wadje had been living in Pimpri-Chinchwad city for the past three years, having relocated there in search of work opportunities. He worked as a daily wage laborer. Following the accident, his cousin, Sanjay Madhav Wadje, aged 28, lodged a complaint with the Hinjawadi police station. The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old named Rangnath Rambhau Tambe, was apprehended by the police in connection with the incident.

According to the police report, Ramdas Wadje was en route to work on his bicycle when the truck, driven by Ranganath Tambe, collided with his bicycle from behind at Laxmi Chowk in Hinjawadi. The collision ejected Ramdas from his bicycle, resulting in severe injuries upon impact with the truck's rear wheel. The bicycle also sustained significant damage. The truck driver left the scene out of fear.

Local residents and bystanders attempted to rescue Ramdas from beneath the truck's wheel, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. Eventually, with the assistance of passengers from a PMPML bus, the truck was relocated. Tragically, by that point, Ramdas had succumbed to his injuries. His body was transported to the District Hospital in Old Sangvi, where a post-mortem examination was carried out. Subsequently, his remains were handed over to his family members.

