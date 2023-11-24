Pune: Man Held From Siliguri For Stealing Rs 26 Lakh And Watch Worth Rs 3 Lakh From Restaurant In Kondhwa | Representational Image

The Wanwadi police have apprehended a laborer who stole Rs 26 lakh in cash and an expensive watch worth Rs 3 lakh from a restaurant in the Kondhwa area. The accused was arrested in Siliguri, West Bengal, and police have seized over Rs 25 Lakh (Rs 25,32,000) in cash from him. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ashfaq Ghajen Hussain (age 31, resident of Jinnatpur, Uttar Pradesh) and his accomplice Iqbal (age 27). A case has been registered at the Wanwadi police station regarding this matter.



According to police information, Jashn Hotel is located on Salunkhe Vihar Road. Mohammed had been working in the restaurant for the past few years. On October 18, he stole cash amounting to Rs 26,54,000 and an expensive watch worth Rs 3 lakh from the locker. After it was discovered that Mohammed had absconded, a complaint was lodged with the police station.

Technical investigation revealed the location

The police team initiated tracking of the accused, and a technical investigation revealed that the accused and his accomplices were located in Jinnatpur, Uttar Pradesh. The police team travelled to Uttar Pradesh and found that Mohammad and Iqbal were in Siliguri. Subsequently, the police team detained both of them, and cash worth Rs 25,32,000 was seized from both.



Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Deshmukh, Wanwadi Police Station Senior Inspector Sanjay Patange, Police Inspector Vinay Patankar, Sub-Inspector Santosh Sonawane, and the team took this action.