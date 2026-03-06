Pune Man Fined ₹14,500 For Speeding While Drunk After Wife’s Complaint | Canva AI

A Pune court fined a man ₹14,500 for driving his car at high speed while intoxicated, following a complaint from his wife.

According to the information received, a woman from Baner called the police control room on February 2. “My husband is drunk. He is likely to beat me up. Send help immediately,” the woman requested the police.

After that, police officer Nilesh Beldar went to help. Then the woman's husband behaved rudely with the police officer. “Why did you complain to the police? I will take you to the police station,” the husband shouted and took the woman to Baner Police Station in his car.

The husband, who was intoxicated, drove his car at high speed, endangering his life and the lives of others. After that, police officer Beldar filed a complaint against the motorist at Baner Police Station.

A case was registered under the relevant section of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving a car at high speed while intoxicated. Police officer Santosh Kendra investigated the crime and filed a chargesheet in court within a day. Public prosecutor Shailaja Ghodekar argued the case. The court accepted the arguments of the public prosecutor and imposed a fine of ₹14,500 on the man.