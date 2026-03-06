Pune: Drunk Woman Bites Woman Sub-Inspector At Baner Police Station, Threatens To Die By Suicide | Canva AI

A shocking incident has come to light in which a drunk woman bit the hand of a female police sub-inspector in Pune. She also threatened the police that she would die by suicide. This incident took place at the Baner Police Station in the wee hours of Wednesday. A case has been registered against the woman and her friend, both of whom are natives of Haryana and work in Pune.

According to the information received, the duo has been identified as Mansi Champalal Pariharya (24) and Yuvraj Nilesh Partani (24). They went to a party at a restaurant in Balewadi on March 3. After having a few drinks, they reportedly had an argument with someone and were beaten up. Due to this, the two of them created a ruckus in the restaurant, and the police had to be called.

Mansi told the female police sub-inspector, "We have been beaten up and I want the CCTV footage of the hotel right away." To this, the hotel manager said that since the CCTV control unit is in Mumbai, he would give the footage the next day. When the police asked the two of them to come to the police station and file a complaint, they started abusing the police.

After this, the police took the two of them to Baner Police Station, and when they were asked to get medical treatment, the two of them started creating a ruckus there as well. At this time, Mansi started creating a ruckus and said to the female officer, "Who are you? Don't talk to me like that." She also pulled the uniform of the female police sub-inspector and bit her hand. She also threatened, "I will die by suicide and write the names of Baner Police Station and all you policemen."

On the other hand, Yuvraj also threatened the police, saying, "I will show you who I am and use my power to destroy you." Both of them said, "We will get treatment tomorrow morning and come back to the police station." But so far, neither of them has come to the police station. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against both of them for obstructing government work.