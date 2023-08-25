Pune: Man Duped of Rs 2.7 Lakh in Fake Canada Flight Ticket Scam | Representative picture

A 34-year-old engineer residing in Tathawade has reported being cheated by a person who promised him a discounted flight ticket to Canada, officials said on Friday. The complaint has been filed with the Pimpri Chinchwad Police, and the accused, identified as Lavish Jain, has been booked by the authorities.



As per the complaint given to the police, the accused convinced the complainant that he could arrange a 40% discount on an Air India flight ticket to Canada. The accused claimed to have special connections with the airline that allowed him to provide such discounts. Believing the promise, the complainant trusted the accused and paid him Rs 2,70,000 to secure the discounted ticket.



However, after receiving the money, the accused never provided the promised flight ticket, nor did he return the money. Moreover, the accused started ignoring the complainant's calls.



A case has been registered at Hinjawadi Police Station under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are actively investigating the matter to uncover the truth and take necessary actions.

