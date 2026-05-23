Pune Man Booked For Performing Black Magic Rituals At Kondhwa Graveyard To Win Back His Wife | file pic [Representational Image]

Pune: A shocking case of alleged black magic has surfaced from Pune’s Kondhwa area, where a man was reportedly caught performing occult rituals inside a graveyard targeting his in-laws in an attempt to bring back his estranged wife and allegedly gain financial benefits.

The incident came to light after a complaint was filed at the Kondhwa Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) by Hasnen Rafiq Jafarani, a resident of Salisbury Park in Pune.

About The Incident…

According to police, the incident took place around midnight on May 19 at the graveyard located in the Kausarbaug area of Kondhwa.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Parvez Abdul Aziz Memon, a resident of Hill Mist Garden in Kausarbaug, under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Black Magic Rituals…

Police said the complainant’s sister is married to the accused. However, due to ongoing marital disputes, she is currently living separately from him.

According to the complaint, local residents noticed suspicious activity inside the graveyard late at night and allegedly caught the accused performing black magic rituals. He was reportedly found piercing photographs with needles during the act.

During questioning, it was allegedly discovered that the photographs belonged to his mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and the brother-in-law’s wife.

Investigation Underway…

Locals suspected that the accused was carrying out the rituals either to regain control over his estranged wife or to obtain money and property from his in-laws. Following the incident, an angry crowd allegedly assaulted the accused before handing him over to the police.

Police initially detained the accused for questioning and later released him. However, after learning more details about the incident, the complainant approached the police station, following which an FIR was registered on Thursday night.

Police officials said further investigation into the matter is currently underway.