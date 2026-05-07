Mumbai Woman Accuses Husband And In-Laws Of Black Magic Abuse, Two Miscarriages |

Mumbai: A shocking case of alleged domestic abuse and black magic practices has surfaced in Mumbai, where a 27-year-old married woman accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to severe harassment and occult rituals, which allegedly led to two miscarriages. Amboli Police Station has registered a case against seven persons, including the woman’s husband and father-in-law.

According to the complaint, Masira (27) got married to Afzal Shaha Sayyed on February 2, 2021. Within a few days of the marriage, her in-laws allegedly began harassing her over trivial issues. The victim stated that her mother-in-law and father-in-law frequently taunted her, accusing her of not contributing financially to the household or sharing profits from her business. She also alleged that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law repeatedly mocked her over her weight, causing mental harassment.

The victim alleged that her father-in-law, Munnavar Shaha Sayyed, who calls himself “Basha Baba” and claims to perform exorcisms, accused her of being possessed by evil spirits and subjected her to occult rituals. According to the complaint, he allegedly performed so-called “aghori” practices on her, including rotating salt around her body, hitting her with wet slippers and assaulting her with peacock feathers in the name of removing spirits.

The woman stated that the continuous harassment severely affected her mental health. She further alleged that during her pregnancies in August 2023 and January 2024, her husband physically assaulted and abused her without reason. Due to the constant mental and physical torture by her in-laws, she allegedly suffered miscarriages on both occasions.

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The complainant also alleged that after marriage, her husband threw her out of the house. She further accused her in-laws of misappropriating around seven tolas of gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 8 lakh, along with other household items gifted by her parents during the marriage.

Based on her complaint, Amboli Police Station registered an FIR against husband Afzal Shaha Sayyed, father-in-law Munnavar Shaha Sayyed, mother-in-law Sultana, brother-in-law and other family members under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The investigation is being carried out by Woman Police Sub-Inspector Priya Prakash Patil.