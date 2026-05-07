Mumbai Family Death Mystery Deepens As FSL Detects Rat Poison In Watermelon |

Mumbai: In a major development in the mysterious deaths of four members of a Pydhonie family after allegedly consuming watermelon, forensic findings have now revealed the presence of zinc phosphide poison in their bodies, raising strong suspicion of a possible mass suicide or murder angle.

While there had been discussions that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not find any adulteration in the watermelon or other food samples, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in the bodies of Abdullah Dokadia (44), his wife Nasreen (35), daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13). The same poisonous substance was also allegedly detected in the half-cut watermelon preserved in the refrigerator. The incident happened in the Dokadias' home at Pydhoni on April 25.

According to a police officer, the FSL report has been prepared but has not yet been officially handed over to the investigating agency. However, FSL officials have verbally informed the police that zinc phosphide traces were found in the bodies of all four deceased family members as well as in the seized watermelon sample.

A senior police officer, while speaking to FPJ, said there is a possibility that the family consumed watermelon contaminated with rat poison, leading to their deaths. Based on the findings, police are now considering registering a murder case against unknown persons. Since traces of rat poison were found in all four bodies, investigators are probing whether the deaths were a case of suicide or homicide. Abdullah Dokadia was apparently a witness in a cheating case and he was reportedly under pressure not to testify in the matter. The victim of the cheating case had stated this in an interview.

The investigation has now intensified from both angles whether the Dokadia family died by suicide after consuming poison or whether someone intentionally poisoned them. Zinc phosphide is a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison. Once consumed, it reacts with stomach acid and releases phosphine gas, which is extremely dangerous. Symptoms of zinc phosphide poisoning include nausea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, dizziness, weakness, breathing difficulty, excessive sweating, restlessness, and low blood pressure. It can also severely damage the heart, liver, and kidneys, eventually leading to unconsciousness and death.

The shocking case had initially triggered widespread concern after all four family members fell critically ill and later died allegedly after consuming watermelon at their residence in Mumbai. Investigation into the exact circumstances behind the deaths is currently underway.nterestingly, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not found any adulteration in the food samples collected from the victim’s house. The agency is currently unable to independently test food and product samples for harmful toxins due to inadequate infrastructure, a senior official said. For specialised analysis, the department relies on other government agencies.

“The food items collected from the victim’s house were received after a delay, and fungus and bacteria may have developed in the samples. This could have altered the original condition of the food. Toxins such as pesticides can only be detected through forensic laboratory testing,” the official said.

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According to the official, detecting toxins such as pesticides, insecticides, and disinfectants requires sophisticated and expensive equipment, trained professionals, and dedicated laboratory space — facilities the department currently lacks.

Officials said setting up advanced toxin-testing facilities would require an investment of Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore. In addition to the high capital cost, operating such systems would require a team of 15 to 20 experts, significantly increasing maintenance and staffing expenses.

Authorities also noted that the demand for such specialised testing remains relatively low, making it difficult to justify the expenditure. However, the official added that a proposal to establish such facilities has already been sent to the state government.

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