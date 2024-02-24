Pune: Man Attempts Suicide Outside Shukrawar Peth Police Chowki

Representative Photo |

A man identified as Salman Attar attempted suicide by slitting his wrist with a blade in front of the Shukrawar Peth Police Chowki in Pune, officials revealed on Saturday.

According to information received, the incident occurred on Friday following a heated argument between Attar and his wife over the former’s alcohol addiction and behaviour, prompting her to leave their residence in Ganesh Peth.

Initially, Attar approached the police chowki to file a missing complaint for his wife. However, upon contacting her, the police were informed that she was at her home and to disregard Attar's statements due to his intoxicated state.

Subsequently, the police advised Attar to return home, stating that no case would be filed. However, in a fit of anger over the perceived lack of action regarding his complaint, he attempted suicide by slitting his wrist.

Attar was swiftly taken to Sassoon General Hospital by the police, where he received medical treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, he was sent back home.