Pune Man Assaults Mother, Throws Chair At Her Over Property Dispute; Booked | File Photo

In a shocking incident, a man brutally assaulted his mother, injuring her by throwing a chair at her over a property dispute in Pune's Pashan area. A case has been registered at the Chaturshringi police station in connection with the incident.

According to the information received, the man has been identified as Kapil Deepak Sakat, a resident of Nimhan Mala, Pashan. In this case, his wife Payal Sakat, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law have also been booked. The case was lodged by his mother, Yashoda Sakat (55), a resident of Janwadi, Gokhalenagar.

Kapil, along with his wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law, were pressuring Yashoda to transfer the house into his name. Two days ago, an argument erupted between Kapil and Yashoda, during which Kapil not only verbally abused his mother but also struck her with a chair, causing an injury to her head.

The police are conducting further investigation into the matter.