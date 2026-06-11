Pune: Major Train Disruptions Expected On June 14 As Central Railway Announces 9-Hour Block |

Pune: Rail passengers are likely to face significant inconvenience on Sunday, June 14, as Central Railway's Pune Division will undertake a nine-hour infrastructure block at Pune Yard from 8 am to 5 pm. The maintenance work is being carried out to replace a crucial railway point on the Pune-Daund section and will affect several long-distance and suburban train services.

As a result, nine train services have been completely cancelled for the day. The affected trains include major express services such as the Pune-Nagpur Express, Nagpur-Pune Express, and the CSMT Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in both directions. Several DEMU and suburban trains operating on the Pune-Daund, Baramati-Pune, and Satara-Pune routes have also been cancelled.

The disruption is expected to impact both daily commuters and long-distance passengers who rely on these services for travel within Pune district and to other parts of the state.

Railway authorities have also announced that nine trains will terminate their journeys before reaching Pune station. These trains will stop at stations such as Shivajinagar, Khadki, and Hadapsar. Services on the Lonavla-Pune and Talegaon-Pune routes, along with some long-distance trains arriving from cities including Jaipur, Jammu Tawi, Amravati, and Mumbai, will be affected by these changes.

Similarly, eight trains will begin their journeys from intermediate stations instead of Pune. Some services will originate from Shivajinagar, Khadki, Hadapsar, and Satara, leading to partial cancellation of their scheduled operations from Pune station. Suburban services towards Lonavla and Talegaon will be among the most affected.

The railway block will also lead to delays for two trains running on the Lonavla-Pune section, as traffic will be regulated during the maintenance work. In addition, the departure of the Pune-Rani Kamalapati Express has been rescheduled. The train will now leave Pune at 7.55 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 3.15 pm.

According to railway officials, the block is necessary to carry out important engineering, signalling, telecommunication, and overhead equipment works aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency at Pune Yard.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train schedules and running status before starting their journey through official railway enquiry platforms and mobile applications.