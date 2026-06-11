Gym Owner Shot & Attacked With Sharp Weapon In Pune; 4 Booked For Attempt To Murder | Representative Image

Pune: A 33-year-old gym owner sustained serious injuries after being allegedly shot and attacked with a sharp weapon by four men in Pune's Sahakarnagar area on Wednesday night. Sahakarnagar Police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act.

Incident details reported by victim

According to the complaint filed by Yogesh Mahesh Banekar (33), a resident of Ketaki Apartment in Sahakarnagar and owner of a gym business in the area, the incident occurred around 9:45 pm on June 10 near Bikaner Chowk in Sahakarnagar.

In his complaint, Banekar told police that he had stopped his motorcycle to purchase fruits when four men allegedly confronted him. The accused have been identified as Aditya Vishnu Thopte, resident of Janta Vasahat; Aniket Mahadev Kshirsagar, resident of Narhe; Rohit Santosh Nachare, resident of Janta Vasahat; and Lakhan alias Lucky Chandrakant Waghmare, resident at Sinhagad Road.

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Attack and Injuries

Police said the accused allegedly opened fire on Banekar with the intention of killing him. Three rounds were reportedly fired, one of which struck the back of his head. As Banekar attempted to flee and save himself, the assailants allegedly chased him while shouting that he should not be allowed to escape. During the pursuit, one of the accused allegedly attacked Banekar with a sharp sickle-like weapon, striking him on the head and causing serious injuries.

Legal action taken

Based on the victim's complaint, Sahakarnagar Police registered a case under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relevant provisions of the Arms Act, and Sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police statement and Investigation

Milind Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2, said the exact cause behind the attack is still unknown. The victim is under medical treatment in Deenanath Hospital. The accused have been arrested, and soon the motive behind the attack will be clarified. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.