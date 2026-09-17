Pune: Maharashtra State Services Aspirants Seek Early Rescheduling Of Postponed Interviews | File Photo

Pune: Several candidates who qualified for interviews after clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) State Services Main Examination 2025 have urged the commission to announce a revised schedule and conduct the interviews at the earliest.

The interviews were scheduled to begin on September 21 but were postponed following objections raised by some candidates over the examination results. Those who have qualified for the interview stage have expressed concern that the delay could leave their careers uncertain after nearly a year of preparation.

The aspirants said the initial demand during the agitation was for rechecking to be considered only in cases where candidates had received exceptionally low marks. They claimed they had no objection to such a limited examination of genuine anomalies. However, they alleged that the demand was later expanded to seek a blanket re-evaluation of the entire examination.

The qualified candidates questioned the basis for such a blanket re-evaluation, pointing out that the marks obtained by candidates who qualified for the interview have not been disclosed. They also raised concerns over the normalisation process, stating that the descriptive examination pattern has been in use since 2023.

The aspirants said they had met the Chief Minister and proposed that instead of opening a common window for re-evaluation, the MPSC could independently examine cases where its official data indicates an extreme anomaly.

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Candidates said they had already started preparing for mock interviews and making arrangements for the final stage of the selection process. The uncertainty over interview dates is putting additional mental pressure on aspirants and their families.

Sandhya Masur, an aspirant from Pune, told The Free Press Journal, "I have cleared the State Services Main Examination 2025 after four years of relentless hard work and dedication. My future should not be pushed into uncertainty indefinitely because of the rule-defying demands of a few candidates who have raised unresolved objections. The interviews should be conducted at the earliest and the final result should be declared. There should also be no wrong precedent set by ordering a re-evaluation. My only sincere demand is that justice be done to the students who have worked honestly and diligently."

Another candidate, Pawan Janrao, a native of Solapur, said, "Conducting a blanket rechecking by the MPSC is not permissible under Rule 6.4.3, and issuing a revised result would be unfair to the 438 candidates who have already qualified. If this happens, the entire process could get embroiled in litigation and may be delayed further. This is causing immense mental stress to the candidates and their families. Our families keep asking us about the interviews, mock interviews have already begun, and some of us have even given our blazers for stitching. However, since the interview dates have not been announced, we are under tremendous mental pressure. The Commission should immediately clarify the matter and conduct the interviews at the earliest before declaring the final result."

Yashpal Landge, another aspirant and a native of Thane, said, "We have been part of this examination process since September 2025. Now that we have reached the final stage, a handful of people have raised objections and questioned the entire examination system. Their argument appears to be based on the mindset that since they received fewer marks, the entire examination process must be wrong. Such an irrational and illogical approach should not derail the process for all the candidates."